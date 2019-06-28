MCALLEN, Texas — It’s a searing image of despair and desperation many say depicts a broken immigration system. The photo of a father and his daughter floating lifeless in the Rio Grande has gripped the nation, re-igniting a discussion on immigration.

To remember the lives and dreams of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter, Angie Valeria Martinez, La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is holding a vigil on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the McAllen bus station, located at 1501 W. Highway 83. A candlelight vigil will also be held Sunday at 8 p.m. at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, TX, at 1800 E. Levee St.

Martha Sanchez, a coordinator with LUPE, read a bible verse that was adopted and converted into a script that she says reflects the sacrifices made at the Rio Grande.The scripture will be read at the vigil for Martinez and his daughter, a moment she says is for the community to grieve.

Sanchez, a LUPE member, is spearheading the vigil.

“'We also hang up our dreams, our poverty, our hunger, our thirst,'" Sanchez read. “Unfortunately, these families did not have the opportunity.”

Tears rolled down her cheek as she remembered the image of the father and daughter lying face-down dead near the river bank.

“It reminded me of the dreams that had drowned in the river,” Sanchez said.

Black flags with eagles will be displayed at the vigil, expressing a shared pain.

“This is a time when we want to show that we are hurting and we are mourning,” Sanchez said.

For 13 years, she has played a vital role at LUPE, an organization fighting for human rights.

“We don’t come with a hope to become a millionaire. We come with a hope of having a roof over our heads, food for our children, the possibility for an education,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez shared her own journey to the U.S. as a 15-year-old teenager. She said she was an orphan in Mexico when she decided to chase a brighter future and crossed a bridge in Brownsville illegally.

“I had the same dreams that these people have,” Sanchez said.

Her sacrifice paid off and paved the way for a bright future for her family. Now a legal U.S. citizen, she's also mother of a doctor, a daughter with a master’s degree and a son with a bachelor’s degree.

It’s why she understands the desperation and the high-risk gamble people take in search of a better life.

“We know that when we make it, it’s great things that happen," Sanchez said.

That’s why it’s testimonial to me. That’s why I understand people trying to get here."