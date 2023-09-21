Migrant families with young children struggling on the street with resource center at capacity

Chaos and confusion is the best way to describe the situation at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.

Hundreds of migrants, including children, are sitting in the heat with no place to go outside the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio.

We spoke with a mother, Julianna Fernandez, who is here with here 2 small children. Fernandez says the shelter will no longer help her.

Fernandez was going to stay with her uncle in Midland, but that's not longer an option because other family members also crossed over the border and are now staying with him. During the nights of sleeping on the streets, she says she is fearful for her safety.

"I feel bad, because I don't have stability for my children," said Fernandez.

Last night buses of migrants were being dropped off at the center, which is already at capacity.

"We have people outside as you can see, because we don't have the means to actually take care of them at Catholic Charities," said Antonio Fernandez, CEO San Antonio Catholic Charities.

We spoke with another migrant who says he was told the resource center couldn't help him. He says he is now begging for money, saving up to pay his own way out of San Antonio.

We did reach out to Catholic Charities to see what is being done to help with the overflow of migrants. They say they are focusing on adapting operations for the influx, and will have an update soon.