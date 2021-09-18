DHS releases strategy to address increase in migrants in Del Rio

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said nearly 15,000 migrants are waiting to be detained as of Saturday afternoon.

DEL RIO, Texas — On Saturday, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano and U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R) held a press conference addressing the ongoing influx of migrants at the Del Rio International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said most of the migrants are Haitians.

The Department of Homeland Security released strategies on Saturday to try and address the surge. The department says within the next 24 to 48 hours, 400 agents and officers will be sent to Del Rio.

"We have much more resources that are being delivered to the Del Rio area including state and federal equipment, man power [and] logistical support."

Governor Greg Abbott also said he’ll be sending 1,000 people to secure the area

Migrants are also being transported to other cities, such as Eagle Pass and Laredo.

Del Rio will be using its airport to transport migrants, the mayor said. Lozano has been in contact with the San Antonio Airport System to receive air stairs.

This as the number of migrants is only expected to increase.

DHS says they’re working with countries to accept migrants who previously lived in those places. They are also working with federal state and local partners to reduce crowding and improve conditions for migrants still in the U.S.

Migrants are dealing with triple-digit temperatures as food and water remains scarce.

Pfluger described witnessing a humanitarian and security crisis, saying babies are being born underneath the bridge.

"What is it guys, 100 degrees out here? It's 100 degrees with humidity and we have 14,878 many of whom are pregnant women," Plfuger said.