EDINBURG, Texas — US Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested Julian Solorzano-Gonzalez on Wednesday for illegally trying to enter the country.

Agents said Solorzano-Gonzalez was previously convicted in San Antonio for sexually assaulting a child. Records show he served five years in jail.

Border Patrol said they are processing Solorzano-Gonzalez accordingly.

To report any suspicious activity, you can contact (800) 863-9382 or visit Customs and Border Protection's website.