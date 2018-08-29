ELOY, Ariz. - The mother of a child who fell ill and died after being in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against one of the entities that operates a detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

The child has been identified in the complaint as Mariee Juarez.

The Arnold & Porter law firm said this notice filed on behalf of Yazmin Juarez is "the first of several notices targeting multiple organizations that have responsibility for operating and managing the Dilley facility."

The complaint was reportedly sent to the City of Eloy, which serves as the government's "prime contractor" operating the Dilley facility.

Mariee and her mother were held there for 20 days in March 2018, according to the complaint.

While early reports that a Houston lawyer posted on Twitter in late July indicated that the child in question died while in ICE custody in Dilley, ICE later released a statement saying that claim was false.

The lawyer later corrected her tweet to reflect that the child died "following her stay in an ICE detention center."

ICE also previously said it was "looking into the report of a death after custody."

"Those responsible for providing safe, sanitary conditions and proper medical care failed this little girl, and it caused her to die a painful death. Mariee Juarez entered Dilley a healthy baby girl and 20 days later was discharged a gravely ill child with a life-threatening respiratory infection," R. Stanton Jones, a partner at Arnold & Porter, said in a media release. "Mariee died just months before her second birthday because ICE, the City of Eloy and others charged with her medical care neglected to provide the most basic standard of care as her condition rapidly deteriorated, and her mother Yazmin pleaded for help. We will do everything we can to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

Arnold & Porter said the legal team is handling this case pro bono and have plans to pursue litigation against ICE and others Mariee's mother is accusing in connection with her death.

The complaint alleges that within a week of entering the detention center in Dilley, Mariee was running a 104-degree fever, coughing, suffering from congestion, diarrhea and vomiting.

Juarez is seeking $40 million from Eloy in these "wrongful death" claims.

