'Dreams were literally crushed' | Immigration advocates say deadly Brownsville crash highlights lack of aid for migrants

At least eight people were killed outside a shelter housing migrants while waiting for a bus to transport them to their next destination.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Calls for change are growing after a vehicle plowed into a crowd outside a Brownsville shelter housing migrants.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said the driver George Alvarez, 34, is facing multiple charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Toxicology reports are pending as investigators are still trying to determine if the crash was intentional.

Of the 18 people hit, Chief Sauceda said eight are dead and ten others are critically injured following Sunday's crash near a bus stop. He identified the victims as mostly Venezuelan men.

The investigation continues.

Meanwhile, vigils to mourn the victims are taking place in the border city, south of San Antonio. Others gathered on Monday at the site of the crash to call for change. Immigration rights advocate and executive director of the La Unión Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) said the victims were waiting for a bus to transport them to their next destination in the country.

"It's painful so very painful to know their dreams were literally crushed," said Tania Chavez.

As Title 42 is set to expire at midnight on Thursday, Chavez said this incident highlights the lack of infrastructure for migrants seeking asylum. Advocates are calling on state and federal officials to act.

"To ensure that shelters and organization in south Texas, and border regions are well equipped," she said.