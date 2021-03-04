VIDEO: Suspected human smuggler leads officers on high-speed chase through Del Rio

Officials said the 17-year-old driver was from the Austin area and was taken into custody.

DEL RIO, Texas — Multiple viewers caught a high-speed chase on camera Friday night as DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies attempted to take an alleged human smuggler into custody.

Val Verde County Sheriff's Office said a pursuit started when DPS tried to stop a driver in Kinney County off Highway 277 South.

Officials said the suspect was reaching speeds over 100 MPH, leading authorities on a chase that went through Del Rio. At one point, the driver led the chase through a Walmart parking lot.

VVCSO said the driver then went out to the Box Canyon area and then went back into Del Rio, where he wrecked off Veterans' Blvd.

