SAN ANTONIO — In what they called the largest group of migrants found in the area thus far in 2019, U.S. customs officials say border protection agents apprehended a group of nearly 300 people early Tuesday morning who had crossed illegally into south Texas.

Officials said the group of 289 migrants, made up of “family units and unaccompanied children,” was found in the Rio Grande Valley near Granjeno, barely a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the individuals were “transported to be processed.”