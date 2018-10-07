McAllen, Texas – A federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s request to detain immigrant families for long periods; a decision that may lead now to more immigrants being released.

“We’re keeping families together and this will solve that problem,” said President Donald Trump. “And it continues to be a ‘zero tolerance.’”

That was three weeks ago. With the stroke of a pen, President Trump signed an executive order June 20 that would prompt the government to begin the daunting task of immigrant family reunification.

But the administration did not mean to release these families, rather detain them together as it sought to keep the ‘zero tolerance’ portion of the order – prosecuting all persons crossing the border illegally.

“Indefinite detention of children is not allowed under the Flores settlement from 1997. So, it has been the law for a long time,” noted Texas Civil Rights Project Attorney Efren Olivares.

Olivares said the President can’t have it both ways. He explained the government turned to the courts to change this, but failed.

“That means that the government cannot detain children longer than 20 days,” he added.

California judge Dolly Gee ruled Monday the government lacked evidence to show the Flores settlement is to blame for a ‘surge’ of undocumented immigrants arriving to the border. The court found the administration’s logic “dubious” and “unconvincing.”

That means things at the border are set to go back the way they used to be. With the government prohibited from detaining immigrant children, ‘catch and release’ is likely to continue being the practice moving forward.

Meanwhile, about 50 people including men, women and children were dropped off by ICE at the McAllen bus station.

That’s where the KENS 5 Border Team met Maria Alba Contreras Franco, a Honduran mother of three who was happy to hear the news out of California.

“I knew they were separating the children and I am very, very happy because now the children will always stay with their mothers,” Contreras Franco said.

Knowing the potential outcome, Contreras Franco decided to come to the U.S.-Mexico border anyway. It was more important for her and her daughters to leave Honduras and reunite with her husband in Dallas.

“That is what I foresee is going to happen,” Olivares said. “People are going to have to be released and allowed to be with their families and then show up for their immigration court date, wherever that might be.”

© 2018 KENS