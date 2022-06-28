Heat-related migrant deaths prompt massive response and agency involvement

First responders were called to a scene on Quintana Road and Cassin just before 6 p.m. Monday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials confirmed at least 48 people died of heat-related injuries inside a semitruck in far southwest San Antonio on Monday evening, in an incident that prompted a massive response and involved several agencies.

The mass casualty incident put San Antonio's first responders to the test. At a time when they were still responding to heart attacks and major crashes across the city, here is a list of the SAFD personnel who were initially called to assist on Quintana Road. The first call for help was dispatched at 5:52 pm, and over the next 39 minutes, here are the responders in the order they were dispatched:

Engine 52. Battalion 2. Medic 25. Engine 25. Medic 2. Engine 2. Engine 50. Engine 44. Medic Officer 5. Medic 16. Platform 11. Medic 22. Battalion 1. Medic Officer 4. Fire Safety Officer. Ladder 2. Fire Shift Commander. Medic 29. Medic 13. Engine 21. Engine 16. Engine 11. Platform 35. Medic 7. Battalion 6. Medic 9. Medic Officer 01. Multi-patient vehicle 802. Platform 11. MSC. Medic Officer 3. Medic 44. Medic 39.

Later in the evening Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department will be leading the investigation with the assistance of the San Antonio Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.