LOS FRESNOS, Texas — In less than a week, the Trump administration must reunite all eligible parents with their children who have been separated as a result of the ‘zero tolerance’ policy that went into effect in April. The government’s deadline to reunite separated immigrant children from their parents is next Thursday, July 26.

On Thursday, the government announced that out of the roughly 2,551 separated children ages 5 and older, only 364 have been reunited. That’s about 14%.

1,606 immigrant adults were identified as being possibly eligible for reunification by the deadline.

Furthermore, 908 adults are either not eligible or not yet known to be eligible for reunification with their children.

Some of the reunifications are happening at the Port Isabel Detention Center. Immigration attorney Jodi Goodwin has visited with detained parents pro bono, every other day. She said she’s seen a lot of movement inside the center in the past week and believes the government is trying to comply with the court-ordered deadline.

“That’s not to say that I think that they will meet the deadline, they probably will not,” Goodwin said. "There’s just too many people and logistics of being able to move both the parents and the children around. It is going to be very difficult.”

The Justice Department indicated that it will provide the plaintiffs, in this case, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), with a requested list of immigrant adults who have already been deported since the separation of families by the end of Friday. The DOJ will also provide a list of the parents who have been released from ICE custody by Monday.

If the government doesn’t meet this deadline, the court could hold the heads of these agencies in contempt.

