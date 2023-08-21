Gov. Abbott to join other governors at Texas/Mexico border Monday

Gov. Abbott plans to address his ongoing Operation Lone Star policy in the wake of what he calls "President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies."

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will give remarks from the Texas/Mexico border Monday along with the governors of several other states.

The Texas governor will be joined in Eagle Pass by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Gov. Abbott plans to address his ongoing Operation Lone Star policy in the wake of what he calls "President Joe Biden's reckless open border policies."

This comes as the controversial border buoys along the Rio Grande have made national news. The buoys at the Texas/Mexico border are part of the Operation Lone Star policy to prevent illegal immigration.

The barrier was installed in July and stretches roughly the length of three soccer fields. It is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to climb over or swim under the barrier.

In recent weeks, a body was found among the buoys by Mexican authorities. Mexico attributed the death to the danger posed by the buoys, however Texas DPS said the person drowned upriver and the body floated to the buoy area.

Two weeks ago, Congressman Joaquin Castro toured Eagle Pass with a group of legislators. On that visit, he condemned the buoys.

“The question becomes, how do you treat them? Do you treat [migrants] as human beings or do you treat them as animals? Because right now, Greg Abbott is treating them like animals," Congressman Castro said.

Monday, the governor will also be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.