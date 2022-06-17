Gov. Abbott to give border security update in McAllen Friday

The conference is taking place at 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen.

MCALLEN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference to provide an update on the state's border security's latest efforts.

The governor will first receive a border security briefing at 1 p.m. at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory in Weslaco. Following the briefing, he will provide the details on their mission.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas National Guard Brigadier General Ronald W. Burkett II and Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin.