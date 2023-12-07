Floating border barrier now being installed in Eagle Pass

Our KENS5 team got a behind the scenes look at the marine barrier as Governor Greg Abbott continues to receive backlash over the floating border wall.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive barrier is being installed this week along the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass.

The marine barrier is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s $5 billion dollar border security plan that he said is already making a huge impact in slowing down illegal crossings.

On Wednesday, our team got an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the floating barrier going up right now.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivares said the buoys will stretch a thousand feet downriver in Eagle Pass.

Wednesday morning, Olivares said state law enforcement encountered over 40 migrants trying to cross in the area near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

“They'll continue to come across. They'll find a way to try to make it into the United States. So that's one of the challenges that we're having to face,” said Olivares.

Our cameras caught video of at least three groups of migrants crossing into the U.S.

A group of Venezuelans told us they traveled over three weeks to get to Eagle Pass. Another group from Honduras told us the criminal organizations stole their identifications and other personal documents, and they had no place to go.

It’s a sight all too common along the Southwest border.

“We know some of the migrants do come across. They see the wire. They're very determined to get across no matter what, and the reason behind it is because a lot of them have friends or family that have made it across. They know to go to a specific area, look for Border Patrol,” said Olivares.

Olivares said despite the massive lines of razor wire and shipping containers, and hundreds of State Troopers and National Guard Members, the state needs more infrastructure.

And, now the Governor has followed through on his promise to add a marine barrier on the U.S. side of the river.

“This is another added layer of defense,” said Olivares. “It's a barrier to keep people out so they don't cross the river when they see that. So, it makes it more challenging for anybody trying to scale it or to go under it.”

Our team rode along with Texas DPS to a restricted area of the river where our cameras caught the floating wall being installed.

“Now having this barrier in the middle of the river will hopefully deter some of these migrants that want to make it across the river, which is very dangerous, and prevent some of the drownings are taking place,” said Olivares.

Despite the amped up security efforts, Abbott has received backlash about installing the floating barrier.

Critics, like Congressman Joaquin Castro said the buoys create a bigger humanitarian concern.

“I want to be clear about this what Greg Abbott is proposing, what he intends to put out in that water are drowning devices,” said Castro. “Those things are going to force people to drown.”

The Governor now facing even more opposition to the barrier after a local kayaking outfitter has filed a lawsuit in Travis County trying to put a stop to the buoy wall.

Jesse Fuentes told CBS news, the barrier will have a negative impact on his business, and the ecosystem of the river.

"I hope my lawsuit extends the message that we need to be together in how we promote for our state, for our communities, for our rural area. How to prosper," said Fuentes. "There should be no hindrance."

Olivares refutes those claims by critics.

“There is no reason why anybody should want to cross that river. They should go to the port of entry where it's safe, where it's humane, where they can seek asylum, as opposed to risking their life crossing the river,” said Olivares.