Man running near border drowns in gravel pit

U.S. Border Patrol said the man had been running with another man to get away from the Texas National Guard. His body was recovered on Saturday morning.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — One man drowned in a gravel pit on Friday, who was running from the Texas National Guard, the U.S. Border Patrol announced. Border Patrol agents recovered the man's body although another man on the run was found on the edge of the same pit.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the incident happened late Friday evening. Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector were called to assist the Texas National Guard (TNG) soldiers. They said two men had run into a nearby gravel pit, which was full of water, and one did not resurface.

According to the TNG, the two men were part of a larger group that was observed running away from the soldiers.

The man who survived was located on the edge of the gravel pit in need of medical attention, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital.