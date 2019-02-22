EAGLE PASS, Texas — Immigrants desperate to reach the U.S. are rolling the dice and taking a risk in high numbers in Eagle Pass, according to Border Patrol officials.

“We are arresting about three to four times as many people per day in our sector then we were two weeks ago,” said Matthew Hudak, acting chief patrol agent for the Del Rio Sector.

He says the numbers of immigrants crossing range from one person to larger groups of 20 to 30 people. Hudak couldn’t verify if the increase in arrests are associated with the Central American caravan that arrived in Piedras Negras about two weeks ago, but he believes there could be a correlation.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Piedras Negras announced the makeshift shelter housing as many as 1,800 immigrants at one point closed. About 100 immigrants were deported to their country, others were moved throughout Mexico and 90 seeking asylum are being processed by Customs and Border Protection.

Mavericks County Judge David Saucedo said although there are now fewer people seeking asylum than initially expected, the process could still be a lengthy one.

“They just take 16 to 20 cases a day," he said. "We don’t have the capacity to do any more."

Despite the surge in border crossings, the number of Texas Department of Safety Troopers has decreased.

“250 one day, 500 the following day at the onset of the situation. It's dwindled down; right now we are at 70,” Saucedo said.

Haudak said he hopes the closure of the shelter slows things down. He said that with more people crossing the border illegally, more agents are putting their lives at risk to bring them to safety.

“I’m hopeful that if that is some of that migrant group left over from that caravan that soon we will see the last of that group attempting to come across the border. Then, hopefully, we return to either normal or hopefully people hear the safety message and the risks of it and we see those numbered go down,” Hudak said.

Saucedo said the Texas National Guard is expected to provide a briefing Monday on what comes next.