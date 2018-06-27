Under the 'zero tolerance' policy, 100 percent of undocumented immigrants that are referred to the United States Department of Justice are being prosecuted. The problem, according to DOJ, is that not everyone caught crossing the border illegally is being sent to them for prosecution.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas has suggested that the Department of Homeland Security is not following through with a full implementation of the President’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy.

In a rare appearance before the media, Ryan Patrick, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas made clear the mission of his department. “’Zero tolerance’ policy is: we are prosecuting every case referred to us by Border Patrol in the Southern District of Texas and we will continue to do so, unless the attorney general’s memo changes,” he said.

Last week’s executive order to end family separations by President Trump has forced DHS to choose which types of cases to refer to DOJ for prosecution.

“My understanding of how DHS is implementing the executive order is that, until they can build the resources and the coordination to keep family units together, we do not expect to see family unit prosecutions for the misdemeanors,” Patrick said.

Those crossing the border illegally for the first time, also known as 1325s, are charged with a misdemeanor punishable to up to 6 months in prison, said Patrick. However, in many of these cases, judges issue a ‘time served’ sentence, to expedite deportations.

Just two weeks ago, DHS admitted it was only able to refer 60 percent of undocumented border crossers to DOJ due to lack of resources. And now, it isn’t bothering with 1325’s altogether. But instead of setting family units free, the government is preparing to detain them together in at least two military bases in Texas, according to the Defense Department.

