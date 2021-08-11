Day of celebration in Eagle Pass as bridge reopens to international travel

For nearly two years, the ban on non-essential travel, like people coming to shop, tourism or visit family transformed many border communities into ghost towns.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A historic day at the International Bridge in Eagle Pass as the U.S. Mexico Border reopens to international travelers who show proof of vaccination.

“There was so much economic losses that took place in downtown Eagle Pass, inn Del Rio,” said Texas Representative, Eddie Morales Jr.

Morales’s district 74 includes eight border counties, and the Eagle Pass native said the economic impact was devastating as many businesses that thrive on shoppers from Mexico had to close their doors and lay off employees.

Eagle Pass Port Director, Paul Del Rincon said vehicle traffic went from over 10,000 a day to less than 1,000 during the pandemic shut down.

“All the foreign nationals that typically we dealt with every single day here, that cross through here had been unable to cross, unless it was for something essential such a school, maybe medical purposes or anything commercial related,” said Del Rincon.

But all that changed on Monday when new policy went into effect. All foreign nationals who show proof of vaccine are able to enter the U.S.

“I don’t think will ever see a border closure and, or an opening again like we did, so many people have been very very grateful,” said Del Rincon.

Nereyda Gomez said she got up early Monday morning to come across, and is thankful she was able to visit after 19 months.

By noon Monday, the streets of downtown Eagle Pass were bustling again, a sign business could soon be booming again here in the near future.

“I mean the sky's the limit, not only for the state of Texas but also for the United States and how well we work with Mexico,” said Morales.

Local officials met with dignitaries from Mexico on Monday, holding a ceremony in the middle of the International Bridge.

The Governor of Coahuila and Secretary of Economy shook hands with the Mayor of Eagle Pass and Maverick County Judge --- a meeting along the line that divides two nations.

But, for people in this area, it’s a symbol of two countries, united as one community.