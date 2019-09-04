MISSION, Texas — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is going through some changes this week as the head of U.S. Secret Service Randolph Alles steps down and his boss, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, announces her exit from the agency.

Some in south Texas see this as an opportunity for new leadership to take a tougher stance on border security, while others wish to see more leniency towards migrants and border trade.

Clayton, a 68-year-old South Dakotan retiree who preferred not to share his last name out of concern for his privacy, believes more needs to be done on border security.

“I think the flow needs to be slowed,” he said about the number of undocumented migrants crossing the southwest border.

Many more migrants are expected to cross the border illegally as temperatures warm up, according to trends identified by U.S. Border Patrol.

Clayton lives in an RV park in Mission, Texas, for six months out of the year. He’s considered what locals call a "Winter Texan." The border with Mexico lies about 1.4 miles from his RV.

“We’ve had people apprehended by the park. There was Border Patrol galloping down the road, right behind us,” he said.

Clayton, a Winter Texan, washes his truck at an RV park about a mile from the border with Mexico

Clayton hopes illegal immigration will slow down soon now that the government is working on President Donald Trump’s first section of a levee wall about a mile west of the park.

The project was funded by Congress last year and it calls for five miles of concrete wall topped with 18-feet steel bollards.

Crews have already started clearing vegetation for a 150-foot "enforcement zone" equipped with lights and cameras. An additional eight miles of levee wall will follow.

However, south Texas congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX D-15) points to DHS policy, not the lack of border wall, as the real failure.

“There was a lot of inhumane behavior that is really, truly, un-American,” he said.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX D-15) hopes for a change of course in DHS policy

Gonzalez hopes U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, who is set to step in for Nielsen, will correct the course.

“I would hope to see someone like him who would take the bull by the horns – if you will – and try to bring stability to the region and stability to Mexico and Central America,” he said.

Nielsen leaves DHS at a time when a record number of undocumented migrant families are crossing the border.

“The numbers that come into the U.S. illegally need to be slowed down. So, if that’s stronger enforcement then, yes. I am for stronger enforcement,” said Clayton. “It’s not working right now the way it is. So, I think we definitely need something different.”