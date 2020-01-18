DEL RIO, Texas — Whether patrolling from land, air or water, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector face many challenges on the front lines.

Just 48 hours after agents took KENS 5 to a spot where many people are crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S., agents rescued close to 30 Haitians near the river, including two babies.

This stretch of border has seen the most Haitians trying to cross into the U.S. in recent months—over 600 since October.

Officials said agents have apprehended over 10,000 migrants total in the last few months.

“This crisis is not over for us. We’re still in it,” said Asst. Chief Border Patrol Agent Brady Waikel.

Waikel said the number of daily apprehensions has decreased from around 300 to 500 people a day down to 100 a day, but the numbers are still up 47% from last year.

Officials said the tens of thousands of migrants coming through the Del Rio Sector in the last year hail from at least 40 different countries.

“What we've seen over the last probably six months is that the traffic has increased here in Del Rio in and around a port of entry. We've seen more African nationals, Haitian nationals, Chinese nationals,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Raul Ortiz. “So there is a requirement that we have a balanced workforce throughout the sector.”

A balanced workforce means a need for more agents in the field.

“The Del Rio Sector has traditionally been a sector that has relied heavily on agents and geography. We have canyons to our west and big ranches to our east. And so we don't have the infrastructure and even some of the technology, some of the other sectors have," said Ortiz.

This week, over 20 recruits answered the call.

Ortiz swore in the new cadets on Monday, welcoming the largest class of cadets since the humanitarian crisis started.

"We understand that there are things that must be done in order to protect our nation. And I'm pretty sure we're more willing to do that,” said new cadet Carlos Beccera.

Becerra said he was motivated to join Border Patrol after being a member of the Border Explorers program at his high school in Miami.

Fellow cadet Timothy Marable is coming to Del Rio from Bronx, New York, and is also looking forward to serving his country.

“Every day is a new adventure. Every day is something new to experience, and every day will be a new story to tell,” Marable said.

But it's a new experience for these cadets that can also be dangerous.

“We always tell our new agents to be very careful because any movements they make along the border are being watched,” Waikel said.

Waikel said more people are crossing through to the U.S. from the Del Rio sector because Acuna is considered safer than other Mexico border towns like Nuevo Laredo, which recently had a hours-long shootout between cartel members and law enforcement.

“So as more people cross here, as more drugs start coming through this area, it creates a draw for cartels to start operating more. And the more they operate, the more potential there is for violence, because that's when you see the competition start,” he said.

They are unforeseen and uncertain risks these future agents are ready to face.

“It's a big step, you know, big responsibility, big shoes to fill. But I feel like I'm ready to fill those shoes,” Marable said.

“Whatever we may face, we have to do it to serve our country,” Becerra added.

The new cadets left Wednesday to start their months-long training program before they return to the Del Rio Sector.

Ortiz said the agents are needed to fill positions at 10 stations.

“This group that's leaving tomorrow morning will be a significant, significant boost to our workforce,” he said.