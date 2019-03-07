DEL RIO, Texas — The search for a missing child along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio is in its third day on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents detained a woman on Monday after she crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico. She said she lost her daughter, a 2-year-old national of Brazil, while crossing the river.

Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Station and Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue unit searched the river throughout the night, assisted by law enforcement teams from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

The search for the missing girl has continued through Tuesday and into Wednesday with a remotely operated sub, dive team, CBP Air and Marine Operations and boats from both Border Patrol and Mexico assisting.

“Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I can not imagine the anguish the parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome.”