EL PASO, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says it can’t keep up with the influx of asylum seekers crossing the border, estimating that nearly 1,000 undocumented immigrants are crossing the border illegally every day in the El Paso sector.

Unloading large groups of people at the border is a cartel tactic, Border Patrol agent Jose Romero said.

The area between the border fence in El Paso, Texas, and the actual border with Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, has become a landing zone for migrants looking to get asylum in the US.

Border Patrol agents in El Paso inspect migrants for documents and contraband

Romero brought the KENS 5 Border Team to a section identified as a hot zone for illegal border crossings. It’s an area where agents are often overpowered whenever cartels use asylum seekers to create a diversion to bring across drugs or people who don’t want to be caught.

“Once they’re ready to send a group, for whatever reason, then they’ll send them all at once. They’ll engage the agents,” Romero said. “They’ll try to sneak people in… and try to exploit that weakness.”

Sara Polato traveled with her 6-year-old son, Anthony El Salvador. She said she didn’t know it would be easy to cross the border. It was so easy for her that she didn’t realize she had already made it to the U.S.

Minutes later, Romero spotted three more people who had just crossed over. Among them, 29-year-old Jessica Maldonado of Honduras who is five months pregnant. Maldonado said it took her four months to make it to the border.

She said it is her biggest wish to give birth in the U.S.

The rate and frequency of illegal crossings varies. The KENS 5 Border Team witnessed a group of approximately 50 migrants being rounded up Sunday.

The influx has led to an overflow at detention centers along the southwest border and prompted the Border Patrol to abruptly release migrants without turning them in to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They’re very much aware of what our vulnerabilities are, what our capabilities are right now,” said Romero of the Mexican cartels. “And they’ll do everything they can to exploit that.”

The fix, says Romero, lies in Congress sealing the gaps in the border fence, adding more agents and restoring the principal functions of an agency that’s overwhelmed.