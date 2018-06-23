The U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector Canine Program is getting national attention thanks to two of their K-9’s, along with their handlers.

They earned the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s highest award, the National Top Dog Award for seizing the most marijuana and cocaine; 47,000 pounds to be exact, values at over $86 million in 2017.

To show us how good these four-legged patrols are, K-9 Nelly sniffs out one obstacle course, which is clear of substances.

She passes.

Then agents exchange one bag with another, loaded with contraband.

Instantly, she sniffs it out.

The chief says that the canines also helped in apprehending and rescuing nearly 4,000 undocumented immigrants.

