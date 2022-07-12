Border Patrol agent dies after crashing ATV in Mission, Texas

TEXAS, USA — A Border Patrol agent has died after he crashed his ATV in the Rio Grande Valley. Authorities said the agent was tracking migrants who had crossed the border illegally.
It happened after 1 a.m. on Wednesday near Mission, which is not far from McAllen. The agent was found unresponsive by other agents and taken to a hospital where he later died.
His identity has not been reported.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz released a statement saying:
"The death of an agent who dies while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation. Our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time."