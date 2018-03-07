SAN JUAN, TX – Calls for the end of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration are coming from a conservative corner of the country.

A delegation of Catholic bishops visiting immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas said that President Donald Trump must reunite separated families expeditiously.

“What I think we have right now is a broken immigration system,” said Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who was joined by four other bishops from Texas, California, Pennsylvania and New York, reminding everyone on the political spectrum to keep the human element in the immigration debate. “Maybe we all need to cool our rhetoric and approach one another that these are human beings here.”

The group addressed the media after spending two days visiting immigrant detention centers, shelters, and the Catholic respite center in neighboring McAllen, where hundreds of undocumented families pass through every day.

“We get the sense that many people would much prefer to stay home if they didn’t feel their children’s lives were at stake,” Brownsville Diocese Bishop Daniel Flores said.

The visit is welcoming news to many Catholics living in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It’s something that really hits close to home since my family is from Mexico,” said Aaliyah Olvera, a Catholic who grew up in the border town of Weslaco and who now lives in Waco.

Olvera shares the bishops’ message.

“I think that’s actually powerful that they’re coming over here and visiting and letting these immigrant families know that the church cares for them, that the church is supporting the immigrants instead of just going along with what our government is doing,” Olvera said.

For those whose political views clash with their faith on this issue and favor a stronger policy at the border, the bishops had this to say:

“What we need is that we need borders, but our laws and compassion can work together,” DiNardo said. “They do not have to be absolutely opposed.”

“When you have the opportunity to sit down with a family, liberal labels and conservative labels melt away,” Scranton Diocese Bishop Joseph Bambera added.

The bishops applauded the Trump administration’s move to reunite families separated as a result of a “zero tolerance” policy, but they did warn that there’s still more to be done.

“The place where this happens is Congress,” DiNardo said. “And my hope would be write, call, do anything.”

