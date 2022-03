Every person was released to U.S. Border Patrol.

SAN ANTONIO — AN 18-wheeler was pulled over in Uvalde, and inside, authorities found 46 migrants and two unaccompanied children in the cab and trailer, the Uvalde Police Department said.

UPD posted photos on Facebook on Tuesday morning. They said it happened in the 3300 block of East Main Street.

Every person was released to U.S. Border Patrol and the driver of the 18-wheeler was arrested. The driver was charged with smuggling.

