Bexar County Sheriff says he's met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom about migrant flights

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he's sharing information with California on the similarities between the cases.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's met with California Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss the investigation into migrant flights from Texas.

Salazar is recommending criminal charges be filed after he says migrants were "lured" from the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center and flown to Martha's Vineyard last year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for those flights.

DeSantis also took credit for the flights that carried migrants from El Paso to Sacramento just two weeks ago.

Florida officials say in both instances migrants consented to the flights, but the California Attorney General called the move, "deceptive and immoral".

He's demanding records from Florida to determine if any laws were broken.

