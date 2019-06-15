MCALLEN, Texas — A premature baby wrapped in a sweater while held by her teenage mother was found detained at an overcrowded border patrol facility this week.

The 17-year-old Guatemalan mother and her premature daughter were discovered Tuesday at the ‘Ursula’ Border Patrol Detention Center in McAllen, Texas.

California-based immigration attorney and child detainee facility inspector Hope Frye met the teen mother and baby while visiting the facility.

Frye said the baby should be in a hospital instead of a detention center.

It’s the same center that saw a flu outbreak last month from overcrowding.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan pleaded Congress for emergency funding this week to help with the ongoing influx of migrants to the southwest border.

Immigrant advocates say this case highlights the poor conditions migrants are held in while in the custody of the government.

Five migrant children have died in the care of the government.

The migrant mother reportedly had an emergency cesarean section in Mexico in early May before crossing the border with her baby June 4.

U.S. Border Patrol referred all KENS 5 Border Team’s questions to the Department of Health and Human Services, which in turn said it does not comment on specific cases, but noted the agency is operating at near-capacity and is in urgent need of more resources.

The mother and daughter were expected to be transferred to a private facility for immigrant minors Thursday.