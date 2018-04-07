HIDALGO, TX – An anonymous tip led authorities in Mexico to arrest a suspected Gulf Cartel leader, and somehow the U.S. Border Patrol had a role in his capture.

Someone somewhere tipped them off.

“The levels of information and the community engagement has been encouraging,” said U.S. Border Patrol Chief for the Rio Grande Valley Sector Manuel Padilla Jr.

Padilla said that they received information through an anonymous hotline that’s part of a campaign launched early last month called “Security and Prosperity.”

“We wanted the communities to have an opportunity to be able to pass information on subjects or suspected criminals creating havoc,” he said.

That opportunity led law enforcement in Mexico to capture Luis Miguel Gonzalez Mercado, a.k.a. “Flaco Sierra,” a presumed leader of the Gulf Cartel and No. 2 on the campaign’s hit list.

Gonzalez Mercado was arrested in the border town of Reynosa, Tamaulipas on Saturday.

Reynosa native Aurora Hernandez said that she trusts the program enough to be willing to report a crime.

“Many people are afraid but I think one had to take a risk in order to see change, otherwise keeping quiet means you’re complicit,” Hernandez said.

The way it works is, you call toll free 1-800-863-9382, or you can send a message, picture, or video through WhatsApp to the number 956-295-0887.

Border Patrol assures that the tips received by their command center are anonymous. Messages are monitored 24/7 and the information gets crossed-referenced with Mexican authorities.

“What we’ve seen is a lot of information coming in from the community on both sides of the border,” said Padilla, who added that they have several leads on other criminal suspects thanks to the campaign.

The results are not only encouraging for law enforcement but it motivates people who live along the border, like Hernandez, to join the effort.

