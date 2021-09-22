Al Sharpton to tour Haitian immigrant encampment in Del Rio

Sharpton is expected to visit Thursday and the press conference should take place around 1:30 p.m. You can watch it in this KENS 5 article.

DEL RIO, Texas — Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to visit Del Rio with other faith and civil rights leaders as Haitian refugees are encamped at the border.

Mayor Bruno Lozano will also join Sharpton for a press conference following the tour. Sharpton is also president and founder of the National Action Network.

The purpose of his visit is to, "meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis," the press release says.

The National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation, with chapters throughout the entire United States. It was founded in 1991 by Rev. Sharpton.

"NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights plan that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender," the press release says.

