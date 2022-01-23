After 7-year-old girl drowns in Rio Grande, San Antonio group hopes to give her a proper burial

After learning about the migrant girl's tragic death, Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach began reaching out to assist with funeral arrangements.

SAN ANTONIO — A migrant girl is dead after drowning in the Rio Grande after a rip current separated the child from her mother, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection press release.

The two migrants were attempting to cross over into the United States after leaving their home in Venezuela. After separating, Mexican authorities later found the girl’s body along the riverbank on the Mexico side. The scene where authorities located her is seen in a tweet on social media. The seven-year-old child, whose identity was separately confirmed as Victoria Lugo, died on January 18.

CBP said the mother was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed. It’s unclear where the mother is at this time, and where her daughter’s body was sent for medical examination.

As days pass, Pamela Allen is now wondering if the young girl has funeral arrangements. The CEO of Eagles Flight Advocacy & Outreach told KENS 5 her organization is trying to reach out to law enforcement agencies, consultants and funeral homes to find out where the girl’s body may be.

“It’s been a windstorm since we have heard the news and trying to get information on Victoria’s whereabouts so that we can assist in the burial process arrangements [and financially],” said Allen.

Eagles Flight provides funerals for neglected and abused babies who’ve died in tragic situations. Allen said it’s her mission to memorialize these young victims and keep them out of a pauper’s grave.

“I just don’t think that’s appropriate for any baby, in ay circumstance, at any time,” she said.

KENS 5 reached out to multiple agencies including to the Bexar County medical examiner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Venezuelan and Mexican Consulates, and funeral homes.