MCALLEN, TX -- The fight is not over for civil rights activists protesting the separation of immigrant families at the border, even after a California judge gave the government a deadline to reunite families.

Community activists gathered in Downtown McAllen on Wednesday in day four of a fasting and prayer chain. A group of a dozen people held signs and led prayers in support of the migrant children in shelters and their parents held in detention centers.

“Saw all the pictures, read the articles, and said: ‘We got to come down and lend a hand,’” said Tongo Eisen-Martin, a 38-year-old San Francisco resident who traveled to Texas on Sunday to join other human rights advocates in their hunger strike.

“It’s in absolute solidarity, you know? If this is what my people want to do, then this is what we’re going to do,” he said.

Eisen-Martin and others feel that their prayers were answered Tuesday night when California Judge Dana Sabraw issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from carrying out any future family separations.

The order includes a 14-day deadline for kids 5 years old and under, and 30 days for children over 5 years of age to reunite with their families.

But questions remain regarding cases where a parent is deported while the child is left behind in the care of a shelter.

Such is the case with Leo, a young boy housed at the Cayuga Center for minors in New York. Leo’s mother was deported to Guatemala, according to her attorney Michael Avenatti, who supplied leaked videos to the media that show upset children asking for their parents.

McAllen-based attorney Carlos Garcia believes that the Trump administration could face even more lawsuits if they continue to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy for immigrant families crossing the border illegally.

“Let them go through the immigration court process. We know that they are not all going to win. Our laws are not easy,” Garcia said. “Don’t separate them, don’t lock them up.”

Meanwhile, those opposed to the president’s approach on immigration don’t plan to pack their bags any time soon.

