9-year-old migrant dies after trying to cross the river in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly rescued two migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande on Saturday. However, a 9-year-old passed away.



U.S. Border Patrol Marine Unit agents said they tried to help three people stranded on an island on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River.

Agents said they performed first aid while transporting the migrants to shore. Two of the three regained consciousness; a mother from Guatemala and her three-year-old child from Mexico.

Agents attempted life-saving efforts on the second child -- the nine-year-old from Mexico. The Eagle Pass Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead.



“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this small child,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “During these hard times our agents remain resilient, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to preserve human life.”