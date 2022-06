Four people were killed and three others are injured following a crash where a suspected smuggler fled from Border Patrol and DPS, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people have died and three others are injured after a crash involving smugglers and migrants, officials said on Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety said the suspected smugglers led Border Patrol on a high speed chase. When they tried to exit, they lost control and slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler in Encinal at Highway 44 and I-35.