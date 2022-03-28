Houston judge hears motions from Ben Crump, other attorneys involved in Astroworld lawsuits

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sean Roberts, both representing victims of the 2021 tragedy, asked a judge to add them as liaisons after the lawsuits were consolidated.

HOUSTON — A parade of high-profile attorneys appeared in a Houston courtroom Monday to file motions regarding lawsuits filed after the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ben Crump and Sean Roberts asked Judge Kristen Brauchle Hawkins to add them as liaisons for the lawsuits, which have been consolidated in four separate categories.

Ten people died after being crushed when the crowd pushed forward during Travis Scott's concert last November. Hundreds more were hurt.

Crump argued that most of the injured victims were Black, so Black attorneys should be included as liaisons.

Attorneys for festival organizer Live Nation argued that the victims were not disproportionately minorities and ethnicity is irrelevant.

Hawkins also heard motions ranging from sealing autopsy records to case management issues.

She didn't rule on any motions Monday. Another hearing is expected sometime in April.

Meanwhile, Scott performed over the weekend for the first time since the tragedy. The Houston rapper took the stage Saturday at a private pre-Oscars party at a home in Bel Air, California.

TMZ reports he did a short set in front of several celebrities including Leonardo Dicaprio, Serena Williams and Tobey Maguire.

Earlier this month, Scott and his team announced they are creating a program called Project HEAL, which has been described as a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.

The initiatives range from: