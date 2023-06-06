Allen outlet mall shooting victim discusses long road to recovery

Irvin Walker was one of the first victims of the Allen outlet mall shooting on May 6. He survived and discussed recovery one month after the tragedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — It has been one month since the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlet mall that left eight people, including four children, dead.

Several people were injured while running for cover that tragic day. Two victims are still hospitalized in McKinney, Texas.

One of the survivors is opening up about his recovery since the May 6 shooting.

Irvin Walker was shot while trying to find parking. Several bullets from the gunman’s assault rifle pierced Walker’s vehicle.

“I’m understanding that my life will never be the same,” Walker said. “But I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Moments before the shooting, Walker dropped off his girlfriend outside one of the shops, while he searched for parking. He said everything happened so fast.

“As I was driving, I then felt impacted by shrapnel or fragments from the shooter shooting into my windshield,” he recalled. “I looked at my chest, and I was like, wow, there’s blood.”

Walker said he left his car and tried running to safety. A security officer directed the bleeding 46-year-old to the sidewalk as he called for help. The security officer was also shot.

“When I didn’t hear anymore bullets, I ran into a store, thinking I’m going to go in there and hide and hopefully it passes by. That moment that I questioned things is when I was on the floor and laying down. I said, ok, if I stay here very long I’m going to bleed out. So, it prompted me to get up, get back outside, seek assistance. And I got that assistance eventually,” Walker explained.

Walker was taken to a local hospital. He endured several surgeries and said faith was his focus.

“My faith has gotten me through every adversity that I’ve experienced. I would say as I mature in age, my faith becomes stronger. I have to lean in, trust in his power, in his aid through these events,” he shared.

Walker said he doesn’t think he’ll ever be the same. Emotionally and physically, he’s scarred. He’s unable to work right now. His car was damaged during the shooting and is trying to find a way to replace the vehicle.

But Walker said he’s happy to be here and still have a chance at life. However, he still feels uncomfortable going out to certain places. He said he has no desire to visit Allen Premium Outlet mall.

”There are places that I stay away from. I haven’t visited the mall just yet. Just trying to stay aware from things, loud noises. Too many large crowds,” Walker said.

A long road to recovery remains. Meantime, his attorney, Daryl Washington, continues investigating what happened at the outlet mall.

Most of the stores reopened to shoppers last week. The H&M clothing store, where the shooting started, has remained closed. It is set to reopen Monday, June 12.