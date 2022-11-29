Man who called police to check on Atatiana Jefferson told to no longer protest outside courthouse

James Smith is a witness in the case against former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean. Smith was seen holding a sign saying "Justice for Atatiana Jefferson."

FORT WORTH, Texas — A witness in the Aaron Dean murder trial was asked to appear before the judge presiding over the case on Tuesday after he was seen protesting outside of the courthouse.

James Smith is the man who called Fort Worth police to check on Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019 after he saw an open door at her home. He is also a witness in the case against former officer Dean, who fatally shot Jefferson.

Dean is accused of murder for the incident that happened more than two years ago.

As jury selection continues this week for the much-anticipated trial, Smith was asked to appear before Judge George Gallagher to be sworn in after the judge learned the witness was outside the Tarrant County Courthouse on Monday holding a sign that read, "Justice for Atatiana Jefferson."

Gallagher issued a gag order for all witnesses and attorneys leading up the trial, which means they are not allowed to speak publicly about the case.

Smith was told he can no longer protest or he will be held in contempt of court.

Meanwhile, attorneys for both sides spent Tuesday reviewing questionnaires that the potential jurors filled out on Monday.

Both sides want to know more details about the potential jurors and how they feel about law enforcement, race and the use of deadly force.

There are 200 potential jurors, with 109 of them saying they have heard about the case. They have been called back to the courthouse for Wednesday so that attorneys can individually question them.

They hope to have 12 jurors and two alternates picked by Friday.