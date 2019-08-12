CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station.
The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. Station commander Luca Parmitano used a large robot arm to capture the Dragon on Sunday.
Launched Thursday from Florida, the capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including extra brawny mice dubbed “mighty mice” for a muscle experiment.
There are also 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural experiment.
Plus there is a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and Christmas presents.
RELATED: Why a rocket launch gets 'scrubbed'
RELATED: SpaceX sending 'mighty mice' and beer ingredients to the International Space Station
Barley seeds used to brew beer also were inside the Dragon capsule and delivered. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Anheuser-Busch wants to learn how to brew beer in space so it can -- one day -- do so on Mars' surface.
What other people are reading right now:
- Manhunt ongoing for man accused of shooting 2, attempting to rob Brandon bank
- St. Pete track star killed in Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting
- ‘My teacher said go hide’: Students relive moments during search for violent bank robber
- Elderly couple loses home in fire one day after burying son, and two months after their daughter's death
- 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter