SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Coast Guard says a shark reportedly bit a surfer off the coast of Southern California.
The 37-year-old man is in stable condition after the attack near Santa Rosa Island on Saturday afternoon.
A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to the man's leg and called the Coast Guard for help. A helicopter crew flew the surfer to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment.
Coast Guard video footage shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter.
