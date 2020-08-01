SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue center is putting out the call for blood and platelets after increased demand.

Wednesday, the center said there has been an increase of more than double the orders from area hospitals for blood products. The center said a normal day sees orders of up to 600 units a day, but Tuesday, there were more than 1,300 orders.

The center is urging anyone who can donate to please do so at the their location.

While all blood types are needed, the demand is especially high for type O blood donors.

