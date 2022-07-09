South SA gets new resource hub

Eagles Flight South offers help for families in need.

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday morning Pastor Sonny Peralez was one of a small army of volunteers preparing for a big party on Spaatz Street off Palo Alto Road.

Armed with a blower, Peralez swept the street clean in advance of the ribbon cutting celebration for a brand new outreach effort at Our House Ministries.

Peralez said, "My Dad was a pastor here for over 40 years. He helped the community, more than being a pastor, so to continue what he was doing, to bring it here? This is my Dad's heart!"

Eagles Flight South is now open for business, providing all kinds of services to people in south San Antonio who may find themselves needing a helping hand.

"I'm super excited that Eagles Flight has come to the south side. The south side tends to be a non-profit desert. That's what I call it," said Yolanda Valenzuela, the Executive Director of Kym's Angels Foundation, which helped fund the venture.

Valenzuela said the founder of Kym's Angels has deep roots in the area, and they know the needs are great, but so is the effort to be self-sufficient.

"Kym (Verette) started with her fitness center on Military Drive, that was her first fitness center, so she funds multiple non-profits that come to the south side and to bless the community," Valenzuela said.

"A lot of south siders, they don't want to reach out. They don't understand that hard working individuals do have to reach out and it doesn't mean that you're not a worker. It doesn't mean that you are only getting a hand out," Valenzuela said, adding that because of the current state of the economy, people are hurting everywhere.

Valenzuela said, "There's people all over the city that are reaching out and south siders need to understand that it's just complimenting what they are doing for their family."

As he helped set up tents to shade party guests, Pastor JonDavid De Leon said, "There's a lot of volunteers, a lot of people ready to jump in and wonderful organizations that Eagles Flight partners with, so we're sharing resources."

De Leon said the collaboration is critically important.

"We're able to cross-pollinate in those areas and cross resource. It's not just our agency or yours. No. This is everybody coming together lending a helping hand and that's the transformative element to it," De Leon said.

Pastor Sophia Peralez said the group will try to offer something for everyone, starting with a consultation and needs assessment.

"They come in and they say they were formerly incarcerated and they just got a job and all they need is a pair of work boots, or a hard hat, the things they need to get started. We want to be able to help them and provide that need," Sophia said.

Sophia said they will offer a food pantry, baby supplies, clothing, toys, furniture and whatever else a struggling family might need.

The plan is to provide hot meals to senior citizens once a week on Tuesdays, as well as snack bags for kids on Fridays to feed them through the weekends.

Leaders say self-defense and self-esteem classes will be available to women and girls who have experienced bullying, abuse or trafficking.

Valenzuela said, "My favorite thing is what I say 'Unity in the Community.' Everybody from different walks of life, different ages, different stages, they all come together and whether you're a staff member or a volunteer, people want to help out non-profits like Eagles Flight because they want to be a part of the great solutions."