NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A toddler in South Carolina has died four months after he was shot by his older brother.

Charleston County Coroner's Office told The Post and Courier on Saturday that 2-year-old Taj Clark-Sparkman died Thursday at Medical University Hospital from the gunshot wound he suffered on Feb. 23 at a home in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department said boy's 6-year-old brother found a gun in the home "and discharged it, striking the victim."

Police said the victim's cousin, 38-year-old Redante Young, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Information was not immediately available about whether the charge against Young would be upgraded after Taj's death.