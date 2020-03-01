AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed and several others were injured in a reported stabbing in South Austin.

According to Austin police, the incident happened in the 500 block of Congress Avenue. Police said a suspect is now in custody.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department are responding to the scene.

ATCEMS said a man in his 20s was killed and four patients are currently being treated at this time. One of the patients regained a pulse and has critical, life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

