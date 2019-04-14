GOLDEN, Colo. — A driver has received a summons for trespassing and could face other charges after attempting to drive a Jeep up South Table Mountain Sunday morning and then getting the vehicle stuck.

Motor vehicles are prohibited at the open space, which in addition to being popular for hiking and biking, is also a habitat for cliff-nesting raptors, according to Jefferson County’s website.

Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle remained on the mountain as of Sunday afternoon and will be there until the driver and Jefferson County Open Space can figure out how to get it towed back down.

According to Jefferson County's rules and regulations, illegally driving on open space lands comes with a $100 fine.

South Table Mountain is one of the two volcanically-formed mesas just east of Golden. Part of the mountain is private property, and another area is used by Colorado State Patrol and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

