FORT HOOD, Texas —

A soldier killed in Afghanistan was honored with a ceremony on Fort Hood Friday.

Sgt. James Gregory Johnston died June 25 in Uruzgan Province when his unit was ambushed.

The fallen comrade ceremony was held at the north ramp on Robert Gray Army Airfield. The ceremony is a solemn event marking the journey home of a fallen U.S. service member.

Flags raised to honor Sgt. James Johnston

A small group of people also gathered at Victory's Corner on post holding American flags.

The New York native was a sergeant assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group.

People gather to honor fallen soldier Sgt James Johnston

