SAN ANTONIO — DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg is set to perform Wednesday at the Tobin Center.

The legendary artist will perform a full DJ set and a selection of his greatest hits.

The show will feature DJ Catwalk as the opener.

There will also be a pre-show called the "Pre-Showizzle Party Schizzle" starting at 5pm on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

Assigned seating tickets range from $45 and $89.50 and general admission floor tickets are going for $55.

