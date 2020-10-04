BOERNE, Texas — While scrolling through Facebook you may have run across the 'Boerne Porch Project.'

Pictures of families documenting their time in self- isolation.

"Most of them are taking the opportunity to get dressed up and have a family portrait," photographer Linda Rukavina said.

Families, four legged members are included and some little girls even putting those Easter dresses to good use.

"And then there are those that go nuts, hilarious that they try to see the funny in it," Rukavina said.

Photographer Linda Rukavina documenting how they really are spending this time at home.

Even the Mayor of Boerne and his wife dressing in their lederhosen.

"I really do think that we are doing a good thing. I think we have had 9,000 people on the page," Rukavina said. "If I could get paid in smiles, I'm telling ya I would be the richest person right now."

However Rukavina wanted to take the project outside of neighborhoods.

Her first stop, The Boerne Police Department.

Officers posed six feet away and armed with messages of hope.

"It was a good way to give a little shout out to the people that they miss,"Rukavina said.

Even Canine Officer Tucker with a message that "pets need you."

Then it was down to Beorne's iconic downtown

Where desolate streets and cows with masks are a stark reminder that small businesses are struggling during this pandemic.

"Boerne is a retail town we 100 percent rely on business coming in from other cities,"Rukavina said.

But out they came, shop owners from a safe distance, posing for Rukavina on their front doorsteps.

"The general feeling with all businesses here is fear wrapped in hope that's all we can do," Rukavina said.

However it was this man and the wave of his flag, and honks of horns that caught Rukavina's attention.

"I asked what's going on with him and he's actually an employee of Little Gretel, but he refuses to take a paycheck right now and he goes out there every day, all day long just waving the flag,"Rukavina said. "Just to make people feel better and enhance the community spirit, and I just thought that was amazing"

A snapshot of the spirit of this hill country community.

"We are going to get through this and I think after all this is over we are all going to be stronger for it, and we can look back at these photos and see what we went through and we went through it as a community,"Rukavina said.