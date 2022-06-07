Suspected driver in overheated-semitruck incident a no-show for detention hearing

Homero Zamorano Jr. is one of four men charged in the human-smuggling episode.

SAN ANTONIO — Homero Zamorano Jr., the suspected driver of an overheated 18-wheeler in which 53 migrants were found dead by San Antonio authorities last week, exercised his right not to appear in court Wednesday morning.

It was Zamorano's second scheduled appearance following his initial hearing last week, where he was read his charge of illegal transportation of immigrants—which carries a penalty of life in prison if he is convicted. He is being held in jail without bond.

Zamorano filed a waiver of detention hearing, which was granted by a district court judge in San Antonio, ensuring he remains in custody.

Initially identified by Mexican authorities via surveillance footage captured at an Encinal, Texas security checkpoint, Zamorano is one of four men facing charges in the aftermath of last week's human-smuggling episode, the deadliest such incident to have unfolded within U.S. borders.

Zamorano was reportedly detained from a nearby field, where he was pretending to be one of the dozens of injured migrants, officials said.

Text messages concerning the smuggling sent by the alleged driver helped lead authorities to Christian Martinez, 28, who is also charged with smuggling resulting in death. Martinez could also serve life in prison, if convicted. Martinez is expected in federal court July 18 for his preliminary and detention hearing.

After Zamorano waived his right to a detention hearing Tuesday, court records do show when he is scheduled to appear next. KENS 5 has contacted both of Zamorano’s attorneys and is waiting for a response.

Two other men, Juan Francisco D’Luna Bilbao and Juan Claudio D’Luna Mendez, were arrested at the home where the 18-wheeler was registered to, according to arrest documents. Both are charged with being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally.

At the time of their arrests, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said it was unclear if they were involved in the smuggling event. Michael McCrum, the attorney representing D’Luna Mendez, told KENS 5 his client is not connected to the trailer.

“Based on everything I know, there’s no evidence linking him to that trailer at all, because he had nothing to do with it,” McCrum said. “He never drove it, never was around the trailer, doesn’t know the people that were arrested, never even seen them before. He simply has nothing to do with that.”

McCrum said his client is the 21-year-old son of D’Luna Bilbao and has been in the country since he was 8 years old.

D’Luna Bilbao is expected in court for a detention hearing August 1.

