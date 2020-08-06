Smith County authorities searching for missing teen

Katie Elizabeth Miller, 17, has been missing since May 21. She was last seen with 24-year-old Shane Lee Toon.

FLINT, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

According to the SCSO, Katie Elizabeth Miller left her home in Flint on May 21 and has not been home since that day.

She was last seen with 24-year-old Shane Lee Toon Jr. of Tyler. Toon drives a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a white hood and purple rear bumper. The two are known to frequent Lakeway Harbor and the Pine Trail Shores areas of Lake Palestine.

Miller is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'9'' and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and denim shorts.

Toon is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. His head may also be shaved. He is 5'11'' and 195 lbs.

Toon has active warrants for drug possession and bond violation.