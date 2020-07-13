Slab Sunday in Houston: HPD vehicles crash into each other, at least 3 arrests

HOUSTON — There's a growing trend in southeast Houston. It's called Slab Sunday and this week, it resulted in several arrests and multiple damaged Houston Police Department vehicles.
Around 5:30 p.m., HPD said some cars were doing doughnuts in the middle of the intersection of MLK and Crestridge.
When authorities attempted to pull one vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Two HPD units crashed into each other during the chase.
Authorities said the suspect made it home and officers had a brief confrontation with family members at the house.
At least three people were arrested. One for evading arrest, one for resisting arrest and another for making terroristic threats after authorities said a family member threatened to kill HPD officers.
HPD Asst. Chief Troy Finner said the gatherings have become more and more popular in the last few weeks. He said he wants people to come out and have a good time, but wants them to listen when police tell them to do something. He said that a majority of the people who live in the area and attended the gathering are respectable people but others are causing trouble.
